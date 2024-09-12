Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.39

Shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.39 and traded as low as $8.34. Subaru shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 211,588 shares changing hands.

Subaru Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39.

Institutional Trading of Subaru

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

