Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $19.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 2,234,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 3,107,460 shares.The stock last traded at $18.10 and had previously closed at $19.14.
SMMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -141.88 and a beta of -0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.
