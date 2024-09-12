Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $19.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 2,234,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 3,107,460 shares.The stock last traded at $18.10 and had previously closed at $19.14.

SMMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Summit Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 142.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -141.88 and a beta of -0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.