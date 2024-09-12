Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Buys 3,256 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 152.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $109.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

