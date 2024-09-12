Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,630 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.25% of Sun Country Airlines worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,078,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $586.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.59 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $220,391 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

