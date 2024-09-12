Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. 28,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 613,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Specifically, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNCY shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $586.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after buying an additional 1,352,800 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $7,078,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 808,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 431,515 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 656,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 403,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 516,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 351,421 shares during the period.

About Sun Country Airlines



Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.



