Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $41.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of SUPN opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

