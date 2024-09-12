Susquehanna Initiates Coverage on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Research analysts at Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $108.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.79.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 182.71% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,342,822 shares of company stock valued at $812,586,596. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

