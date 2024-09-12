Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,705 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Sutro Biopharma worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,202,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 23.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STRO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

STRO opened at $4.61 on Thursday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $377.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.20. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 73.48% and a negative return on equity of 102.06%. The company had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

