Synergy Asset Management LLC Buys 6,127 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 128,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $207.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

