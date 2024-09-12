Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of TCMD opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $312.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.62 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.