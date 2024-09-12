Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 1,557.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,834,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724,014 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Talos Energy worth $22,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,287,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,474,000 after acquiring an additional 669,552 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,977,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 114,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 31.8% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 301,486 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.79 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22.

Insider Activity at Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,222,904 shares in the company, valued at $435,741,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,069,000 shares of company stock worth $22,510,130. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TALO

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.