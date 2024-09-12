Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Tantech Trading Up 30.1 %
TANH stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. Tantech has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $3.94.
Tantech Company Profile
