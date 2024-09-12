Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Acquires £149.46 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney acquired 94 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £149.46 ($195.45).

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

On Thursday, August 8th, Chris Carney acquired 98 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £150.92 ($197.36).

On Monday, July 8th, Chris Carney purchased 97 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £149.38 ($195.34).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

LON TW opened at GBX 160.80 ($2.10) on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1-year low of GBX 102.25 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 166.40 ($2.18). The company has a market capitalization of £5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,297.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 157.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.79. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is 14,285.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.