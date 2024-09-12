TD Asset Management Inc Buys 1,222 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $109.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.