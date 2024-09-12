TD Asset Management Inc Buys 1,222 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE VRT opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $109.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.
In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.
Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
