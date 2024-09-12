TD Asset Management Inc Buys 1,290 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $97.66 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -475.36%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

