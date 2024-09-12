TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 20.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,896.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 199,687 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $1,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

International Paper Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Paper has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $49.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $25,662.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,641.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $25,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,641.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,296.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $809,922. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

