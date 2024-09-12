TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Sanmina Trading Up 1.5 %

SANM opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $76.84.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 8,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $650,123.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,899,251.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 8,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $650,123.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,899,251.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $5,735,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,506,043.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,883. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

