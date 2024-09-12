TD Asset Management Inc Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 829,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.27% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 11,698.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,848,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after buying an additional 4,807,537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,021,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,896,000 after buying an additional 1,624,470 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,294,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 1,074,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after buying an additional 553,722 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,955,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after buying an additional 388,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

FSM stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.59. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $259.97 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

