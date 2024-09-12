TD Asset Management Inc Has $4.10 Million Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 61,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 29,536 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $12,299,000. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $8,941,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,668,000 after buying an additional 504,275 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDYA opened at $36.20 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.84.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDYA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Lifesci Capital upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

