TD Asset Management Inc Has $4.23 Million Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,306 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roblox were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $44.98 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Roblox from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $476,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,491,182.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 40,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,736,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $476,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,491,182.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,852 shares of company stock valued at $24,563,854 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

