TD Asset Management Inc Has $4.27 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Masimo worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,421,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Masimo by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,269,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,972,000 after buying an additional 136,617 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Masimo by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,607,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,393,000 after buying an additional 93,861 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,742,000 after buying an additional 177,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Masimo by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 877,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,856,000 after buying an additional 327,863 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI opened at $114.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.54 and a 200-day moving average of $125.78. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $153.93.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Masimo’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

