TD Asset Management Inc Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,418 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.63% of CARGO Therapeutics worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRGX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital began coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CARGO Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

CARGO Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRGX opened at $21.98 on Thursday. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

