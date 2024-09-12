TD Asset Management Inc Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.24% of 10x Genomics worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 501.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 59,900.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of TXG stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.15. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $152,054.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,881,981.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $152,054.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,881,981.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $66,711.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,242.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,061 shares of company stock valued at $316,794 in the last 90 days. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.