TD Asset Management Inc Increases Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.17% of American States Water worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,760,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,900,000 after buying an additional 132,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American States Water by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American States Water by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,984,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $40,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,801.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AWR opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. American States Water has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $85.71. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.93.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.4655 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American States Water’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

