TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,410 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, CEO John Cox bought 32,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $1,057,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $359,058.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,821.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Cox bought 32,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $1,057,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

