TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 403.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,201,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 962,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.20% of Geron worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Geron by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Geron by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Geron by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 208,170 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Geron by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 714,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 196,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in Geron by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 687,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 102,227 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $4.39 on Thursday. Geron Co. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91.

Insider Activity at Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Geron had a negative return on equity of 73.79% and a negative net margin of 15,990.68%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2941.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $3,075,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Geron to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Geron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

