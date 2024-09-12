TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in LKQ by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 29.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

In other LKQ news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $38.83 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.82.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

