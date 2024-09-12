TD Asset Management Inc Makes New $5.44 Million Investment in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 139,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,282,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,583,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,691,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,119,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,291,000.

Ferrovial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FER stock opened at $41.19 on Thursday. Ferrovial SE has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $48.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ferrovial in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

