TD Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in UL Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in UL Solutions during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UL Solutions during the second quarter worth about $534,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UL Solutions in the second quarter worth $1,519,000.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

UL Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ULS opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.80. UL Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

UL Solutions ( NYSE:ULS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ULS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UL Solutions from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Baird R W cut shares of UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UL Solutions from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UL Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Read Our Latest Report on ULS

UL Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.