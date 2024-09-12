TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 541 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $265.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.20 and a beta of 1.11. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $152.03 and a 1 year high of $293.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.19.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

