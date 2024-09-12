TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AES were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in AES by 2.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in AES by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 44,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in AES by 92.4% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in AES by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 4.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

AES Price Performance

NYSE:AES opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. AES had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

