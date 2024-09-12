TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,992 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ONTO stock opened at $194.13 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.98 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.09 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.55 and a 200 day moving average of $201.40.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

