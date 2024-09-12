TD Asset Management Inc Sells 2,914 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Constellium were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Constellium Price Performance

CSTM stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.33. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

