TD Asset Management Inc Sells 470,094 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,808,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 470,094 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,041,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 78,963 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 39.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,405,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after buying an additional 2,111,912 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 17.0% in the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,406,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 496,182 shares in the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 131.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 23,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Free Report ) (TSE:DML) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 950.42%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNN. Scotiabank raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Denison Mines

Denison Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.