TD Asset Management Inc Sells 5,900 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $195,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $152,256.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $197.72 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $139.34 and a one year high of $228.07. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.36). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NSIT. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.