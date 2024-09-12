TD Asset Management Inc Sells 714 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.12% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1,529.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 16,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PFSI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 23,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $2,457,723.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at $191,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 23,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $2,457,723.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at $191,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $920,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,308,804.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,225 shares of company stock worth $5,487,319. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE PFSI opened at $107.29 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.33.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.80). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

