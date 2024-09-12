TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Position Decreased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,999 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,265,218,000 after buying an additional 5,526,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $693,985,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,015,000 after purchasing an additional 403,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 698.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 305,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,387,000 after buying an additional 267,350 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $144.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

