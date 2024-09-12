Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Shares Down 12.4%

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 10,256,884 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 7,502,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Technology Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.53.

Technology Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Technology Minerals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company. It explores for battery metals comprising cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and manganese. The company operates mineral resource projects in Ireland, Spain, Cameroon, and the United States. Technology Minerals Plc was 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.