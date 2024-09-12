Tectonic Financial (NASDAQ:TECTP) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 2,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Tectonic Financial Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

Tectonic Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.3144 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Tectonic Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

About Tectonic Financial

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

