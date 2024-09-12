Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,574,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $676,041,000 after buying an additional 48,397 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 613,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,586,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $243,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $425.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $410.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

