Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Signet Jewelers in a report released on Monday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $10.60 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $7.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.39.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at $58,357,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,976,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,644,000 after purchasing an additional 351,588 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 38.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,646,000 after buying an additional 181,207 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $271,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,175,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $670,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,070.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,439 shares of company stock worth $4,809,869 over the last 90 days. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

