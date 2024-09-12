TELUS Corporation Buys 100,000 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Stock

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) insider TELUS Corporation purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,230.00.

TELUS Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, TELUS Corporation purchased 100,000 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$486,600.00.

On Monday, August 26th, TELUS Corporation purchased 30,798 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,662.61.

On Friday, August 23rd, TELUS Corporation purchased 100,000 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$481,970.00.

On Friday, August 16th, TELUS Corporation bought 200,000 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$950,240.00.

On Friday, August 9th, TELUS Corporation bought 416,400 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,703,325.84.



TIXT opened at C$4.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.87. TELUS International has a 1-year low of C$3.90 and a 1-year high of C$15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$553.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

