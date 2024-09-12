Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Terns Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 638653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $47,178.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,221.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $47,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,221.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 17,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $172,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,354 shares of company stock valued at $729,288 in the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,690,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 469,176 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 31,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $690.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of -0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

