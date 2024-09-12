Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $295.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.03.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $228.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The company has a market capitalization of $728.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in Tesla by 736.8% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 183,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $45,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $1,941,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

