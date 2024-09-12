Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $202.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $184.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

