Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $202.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66. The company has a market capitalization of $184.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

