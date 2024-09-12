Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 90.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 81,352 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Amkor Technology worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $39,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,756,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,965,000 after buying an additional 959,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 622,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after buying an additional 401,218 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $11,435,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,034,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.08. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,146.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,146.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,619.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

