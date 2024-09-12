Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,899,000 after purchasing an additional 79,166 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in TKO Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,004,000 after buying an additional 557,444 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,120,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,983,000 after buying an additional 322,126 shares during the period. XN LP raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 100.9% during the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,381,000 after acquiring an additional 996,161 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,131,000 after acquiring an additional 247,987 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

TKO Group Stock Down 0.1 %

TKO stock opened at $113.67 on Thursday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -112.54 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

