Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $6.28 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Eagle Materials worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 30,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 270,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 19,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,135,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,385.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

Eagle Materials stock opened at $252.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.03 and a 1-year high of $279.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.80. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.78.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

