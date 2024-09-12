Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $6.49 Million Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,850 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Antero Midstream worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 887.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 113,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 101,694 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,883,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 30.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 254,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,578,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,228,000 after purchasing an additional 199,625 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

